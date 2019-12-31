Charges filed against Penn Square Mall shooting suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting someone inside Penn Square Mall on December 19.

24-year-old Elizha Sanders is charged with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after shooting 22-year-old Gerron Cobb.

According to the arrest warrant, Sanders and Cobb have had issues in the past. They ran into each other at the Foot Locker store and got into an argument. That led to a physical fight.

“Once the physical fighter appeared to be over Sanders reached into his pants and retrieved a firearm,” court documents say.

Sanders allegedly shot at Cobb from just a few feet away. Cobb began crawling out of the store, and Sanders continued to shoot at him. Cobb was hit at least two times.

A witness was shown a picture of Sanders, and he was identified as the one the victim had problems with in the past.

Surveillance video from the store matches that the witness described.

Police searched the mall for several hours. They were eventually able to get in contact with Sanders’ father, who convinced his son to turn himself in about nine hours after the shooting.

Sanders is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

