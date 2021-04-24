Charges filed against person who allegedly shot dog at dog park

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against the person who allegedly shot a dog at a dog park in broad daylight earlier this month.

Court records say Jose Carrillo has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and cruelty to animals.

Narvell McWilliams is the owner of the 7-year-old Siberian Husky named Jax that was shot.

“I think that was one of those freak events that happened, like ‘whoa, I can’t believe that happened at a dog park,’” McWilliams told KFOR after the incident.

He says the suspect’s dog came up to Jax, and at first, Jax was annoyed, but later on they started playing.

Then the suspect approached the dogs.

“He comes rushing by with his gun drawn, I didn’t even know he had a gun, he comes rushing by with his gun drawn, he chases after my dog and his dog while they’re playing around,” McWilliams said.

According to court records, witnesses said instead of separating the dogs, Carrillo “threatened the victim’s dog and then shot said dog in the neck with a pistol he had concealed in his waist band.”

Witnesses also said the defendant seemed “confrontational and sullen.”

The bullet came out of the dog’s rib. Jax has been recovering.

Documents say the defendant said he shot the dog because it was a threat to his dog and his son.

The responding officer states there was a disregard for the safety of everyone in the park.

“I hope justice is served when it comes to him, like that was uncalled for,” McWilliams said. “You’ll get what you deserve, I just want my dog to be 100 percent.”

According to court documents, an arrest warrant has been requested for Carrillo’s arrest.