Chase continues as police search for suspect wanted on rape, kidnapping charges

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Mustang Police and OKCPD are searching for a rape and kidnapping suspect who initiated a chase with officers Monday afternoon.

The chase started just before 5 p.m. on Meridian when officers spotted the suspect in a Dark Maroon or Black Hyundai with dark tinted windows and paper tag. Speeds reached over 100 mph at some points.

Eventually, officers backed off when the suspect drove into oncoming traffic. Then, they found the car abandoned on Maryella Terrace at the dead end.

He is described as a black male 6’2″-6’3″, 250-280 pounds and had on a light blue or grey hoodie.

Mustang police and OKC police are searching the area from Mustang Road to Morgan Road and from Hwy 152 north to SW 59th St.

If you spot him, call 911.

Mustang Police are putting officers in the surrounding neighborhoods.