Chase through OKC ends in crash, suspects arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase through Oklahoma City ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of SE 29th and Shields.

Officials say they received several calls all day saying a white Honda was shooting at vehicles, businesses, and homes in the city.

The chase started when the vehicle was spotted by an officer SW 44th & Penn and initiated pursuit.

The suspect then went north on Shields until he hit the car with the pregnant woman at SE 29th & Shields.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say they have 2 juvenile male suspects and 1 juvenile female suspect in custody.

The vehicle is considered stolen and the suspects were believed to have been shooting a pellet or air soft gun.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates as the details unfold.

Recent Headlines: