Cheez-It and wine back with a new box set

News

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) — Your next socially distant gathering could be a lot simpler with one company’s new offering.

Wine doesn’t have to be fussy or pretentious, and a popular snack food brand is trying to help make it less so.

Starting Wednesday, those interested can grab a limited-edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers.

Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite. The rosé is from a company called Original House Wine.

This is Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing, just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 26.

