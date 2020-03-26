Chickasaw Nation casinos, offices to remain closed through April 15

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Chickasaw Nation businesses and offices that are already closed will remain closed through April 15 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby made the announcement on Thursday.

Chickasaw Travel Stops (CTS) locations will remain open to the public.

Anoatubby says they are implementing work from home policies for many, compensating employees temporarily unable to work as a result of the pandemic, and working to meet the needs of individuals and families facing unique circumstances.

He adds that “based on the best available science, we believe extending effective social distancing policies is the best course of action to help protect the lives, health and well-being of the Chickasaw people, our employees and our neighbors across the state and around the world.”

A complete list of closures and cancellations is available here.