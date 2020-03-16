Breaking News
Closings and Delays
1  of  2
Live Now
Oklahoma Legislature gives coronavirus update KFOR Afternoon News
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Chickasaw Nation closes casinos in response to coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WinStar Parking Lot

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma has decided to shut down all of its casinos amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance,” said the Chickasaw Nation.

This closure affects Chickasaw Nation-owned casinos, including Winstar World Casino, Newcastle Casino, and Riverwind Casino.

The closure will begin Monday, March 16 at midnight and will continue until March 31.

Officials say Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, WinStar Golf Club, WinStar Golf Academy, and Riverwind Hotel will remain open.

Legends Bar and Grill will also remain open, but limit guests to less than 50 at a time.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter