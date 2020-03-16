Chickasaw Nation closes casinos in response to coronavirus

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma has decided to shut down all of its casinos amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance,” said the Chickasaw Nation.

This closure affects Chickasaw Nation-owned casinos, including Winstar World Casino, Newcastle Casino, and Riverwind Casino.

The closure will begin Monday, March 16 at midnight and will continue until March 31.

Officials say Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, WinStar Golf Club, WinStar Golf Academy, and Riverwind Hotel will remain open.

Legends Bar and Grill will also remain open, but limit guests to less than 50 at a time.