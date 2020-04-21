Chickasha family dealing with bee infestation during pandemic

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – If COVID-19 wasn’t bad enough, one Chickasha family has another thing to worry about at their home: a bee infestation.

Michelle Elliott, the homeowner, said it came out of nowhere.

“The bees? No we didn’t expect that,” she said.

Elliott, her four children and boyfriend moved into the house along with her bestfriend and her four children.

They moved in, in December, when there were no bees and no pandemic.

However, now a few bees around the house have turned into several by spring.

“We found the nest of bees and you can see it from everywhere,” Elliott said.

According to Elliott the bees have been around the once vacant house in different trees, but one tree next to it has been their mainstay.

“You can hear it buzzing if you get close to it,” she said.

Two of the people in the house, Elliott and her oldest son are allergic to bee stings.

“They come out when they want,” Elliott said.

Their neighbors have also been fully aware of what’s going on. One of them said they heard the bees swarm multiple times.

“You could hear it way down there, halfway through the alley,” said Sheila Shuler, one of Elliott’s neighbors.

The area around the tree can’t be mowed or weed-eated according to Elliott. Every time they have tried, she said they have been attacked. She added that the family dog, buddy has already been stung once.

In the grips of a pandemic along with a growing economic impact, Elliott said money for an exterminator just isn’t in the cards for them right now.

“From four hundred to six hundred are the bids that we got to have them removed,” she said.

Making matters worse, the old home has no central heat and air. Their windows stay open as it gets warmer in the state.

“It’s just been crazy because all the kids you know, there’s tons of them in and out,” Elliott said.

“I was fearful for the children, because there’s a lot of children that run up and down here and ride their bikes and a lot of people walk their dogs and stuff,” Shuler said.

The family said they are trying to monitor the hive and the bees as they move around the trees, but say are going to have to deal with it for now.