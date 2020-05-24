CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha man was arrested Sunday for his role in a single-vehicle fatality accident.

Officers of the Chickasha Police Department, Chickasha Fire/EMS, and Deputies of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported single vehicle accident in the 2600 block of W. Grand Ave.

Officials say it was raining heavily when 22-year-old Bradley Wayne Teakell of Chickasha, and passengers, 37-year-old Mary Martin of Chickasha, and 30-year-old Jordan Laine Jacobs of Ninnekah were in Teakell’s pickup while going at an extremely high rate of speed, causing the truck to vault a set of railroad tracks.

Teakell lost control of the vehicle and the truck departed the roadway.

The vehicle then truck a lamp post, rolled several times, and came to rest in a muddy embankment off the south side of the roadway. All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

Jacobs was pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Martin was transported by ambulance to the Grady Memorial ER and transferred by air to Oklahoma City in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

Teakell had non-life-threatening injuries but was exhibiting signs of being under the influence and was immediately taken into custody.

Teakell was transported to the Grady Memorial ER where his blood was drawn, he was seen for his injuries, and cleared for confinement.

Teakell was transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center and booked in on charges of Manslaughter 1st Degree, Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Driving.