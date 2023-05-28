MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon with a warning to be on the lookout for a small child possibly with a former family friend.

The Amber Alert sent out Sunday afternoon by OHP.

OHP says they are working with the Madill Police Department to find two-year-old Brayden Blair.

They say he was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts, and black Nike socks.

Officials did not give any specific location as to where the two might be or headed.

He could be with 22-year-old Keyondra Williams, officials say she was last seen with him. Keyondra drives a maroon 2018 Dodge pickup with the Oklahoma license plate of CH25413.

If you see either of them you are asked to call 911 immediately.