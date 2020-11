It’s been all about building from the ground up with Jake Corbin and his Choctaw Yellowjackets. That’s never been more evident than their play this season.

The Yellowjackets traveled to Owasso to square off with Stillwater looking to punch their ticket to the 6A-II State Championship Game. It would be their first state finals performance in 60 years.

Nate Feken reports from Owasso.