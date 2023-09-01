OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A week after a deadly shooting at a Choctaw High School football game, the Choctaw Chief of Police is providing an update to the community.

Image courtesy Choctaw Police Department

On Friday, August 25, three people were shot during a high school football game in Choctaw.

Choctaw High School was playing Del City High School.

Video below is from previous coverage of this shooting.

A 16-year-old Midwest City High School student, later identified as Cordea Carter, was killed and two others were wounded.

Chief Kelly Marshall writes, “There were a lot of people around the concession stand when the argument started, and the shooting happened. If you saw or heard something or recorded something on your phone related to that, or know of someone who did, our investigators really need to speak with you.”

During the incident, an off-duty deputy shot a 42-year old man in the chest according to Oklahoma County Sheriff, Tommy Johnson. At last word he was in good condition.

Officials said that off-duty officer a perceived threat but no other details have been released.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School last night. We are praying for everyone involved,” said Gov. Stitt. “Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we’re monitoring the situation.”

The Choctaw Police department also stated that none of the victims from the shooting Friday night are Del City High School students.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed a juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting.

As the investigation continues, police officials are urging citizens if you saw something, please say something.

Authorities say those citizens who have first-hand information to call 405.769.3821.