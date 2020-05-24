Live Now
Choctaw County Sheriff: Teen killed by falling tree

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said in Facebook post Sunday morning that a teen was killed by a falling tree near Hugo Lake.

In the now-deleted post, Sheriff Park said a group of young people were partying on the shore and decided to cut down a tree.

The tree then fell on a 18-year-old male from Hugo and he died at the scene.

The sheriff then posted that he deleted the original post because of comments.

He also offered support to those who were at the scene and witnessed the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

