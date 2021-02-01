Choctaw Nation now offering COVID19 vaccination to active members

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Choctaw Nation Health Clinic is in phase 3 of administering COVID-19 vaccinations to its members.

According to Commander Kristen Scoggin, Chief Pharmacist with the U.S. Public Health Service, people 40 and older with a Certified Degree of Indian Blood are eligible. Appointments can be scheduled for Monday or Friday only. The hospital is scheduling 70 per day.

“We’ve totally vaccinated over 500 members so far and that does include some healthcare workers,” said Scoggin. “So far with our patients who have received it, they have a sore arm in the injection side with a mild headache, which is normal.”

Choctaw Nation member Jane Samuel is among those who have received the first dose. She says she wants to keep herself safe from the virus and feels confident that this is the way.

“I encourage all the older people or even the younger ones to take the vaccination to try to cut down on the covid disease that’s going around because we have lost so many Choctaw elders to this disease,” said Samuel.

Another member said she came to get her first dose to show people how serious it is.

“Cause I know several people who have died from it, friends have died from it because they didn’t take it seriously,” said Linda Watts.