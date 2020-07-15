Choctaw Police investigating after one found dead with gunshot wound in crashed vehicle

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a person with a gunshot wound was found dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch, police say.

Officers responded to the area near N.E. 36th and Henney Road in Choctaw around 2 a.m. for shots fired calls.

“At approximately 2 o’clock this morning Oklahoma County received a call of shots fired,” said Chief Kelly Marshall with Choctaw PD.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Armoni Johnson dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch.

Officials say Armoni Johnson graduated Choctaw High School just two days earlier.

“We are actually trying to determine if the person died from the car crash or gunshots but we do have a mile long area of multiple shell casings,” said Chief Marshall.

Police say they don’t know if Johnson died from the gunshot wound or wreck, but say it looks like the person was speeding.

N.E. 36th is closed between Youngs and Harper due to shell cases being found for over a mile.

“Because shots were fired over a mile in length so we have to protect that right now,” said Chief Marshall.

As far as suspect information, police say they are searching for a small white vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Recent Headlines: