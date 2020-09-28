Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after excessive bleeding during pregnancy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Chrissy Teigen spent the night in the hospital after revealing on Instagram live that she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during pregnancy.

“Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she said. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant.”

The model and author is pregnant with her third children and had previously been on bed rest for a “few weeks,” according to Teigen.

“In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak,” Chrissy added. “I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did. He’s so different than they were.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend. The pair have two children: Luna, born in April 2016 and Miles, born May 2018.

“It’s hard because I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything,” said Teigen. “Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, we can get through the danger zone. But we have to get through this first. It is scary. We’re on it, we’re trying everything we can,” she said.

Teigen has previously talked about her pregnancy complications as well as dealing with postpartum depression.