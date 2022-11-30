A British singer-songwriter who is known for several hits has passed away.

On Wednesday, family members announced that Christine McVie passed away at a hospital following a short illness.

She was 79-years-old.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” a statement from McVie’s family read.

McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and joined the group in 1971.

During her time with the band, she was responsible for several hits like “Little Lies,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Say You Love Me.”

After spending 28 years with the band, she left the group in 1998. However, she ultimately returned in 2014.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at this passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed,” Fleetwood Mac said in a statement.