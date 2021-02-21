Christopher Bell Wins First NASCAR Cup Series Race

Norman native Christopher Bell picked up his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona. It’s just the second race of the season and Bell’s second directly under Joe Gibbs racing.

Bell passed Joey Lagano with two laps to go to hold on for the win. Bell managed to win the race by more than two seconds.

.@CBellRacing drove the perfect 3.61 miles with everything on the line.



Relive the final lap at the @DAYTONA Road Course. pic.twitter.com/gXK0GCC30x — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2021

The win comes after Bell struggled all of last season. He referenced the struggles, but the excitement from winning his first race at the premiere level.

"This is definitely one of the hightlights of my life … " — @CBellRacing after collecting the first 🏁 of his career. pic.twitter.com/gLMcxOUDT8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 21, 2021

With the win Bell currently sits in 4th place in the Cup Series Standings. Bell looks to make it two in a row next week at the Dixie Vodka 400 in Miami.