GRONINGEN, Netherlands (KFOR/Storyful) – In a tribute to the late Olivia Newton John, cathedral bells chimed the tune of a song made popular in the movie Grease, called Hopelessly Devoted to You.

The church bells can be heard playing the tune from Martin’s Church in Groningen in the Netherlands in the video at the top of this story.

Twitter user @nette_arts captured the video on Tuesday, August 9th, the day after Newton’s death.

The beloved singer/actress died of cancer at the age of 73.