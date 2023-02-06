OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A line of cars and trucks stretched as far as the eye could see Saturday, all with Oklahomans waiting for hours to be first in line for Ebenezer Baptist Church’s “Mega Community Distribution.”

“It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started,” said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The distribution was the church’s largest giveaway in its history. They handed out food, diapers, furniture, and home goods all for free to the public.

Five massive semi-trucks filled with the supplies drove up to the church Friday night and delivered the goods. The church has held giveaways several times during the year but the need this time around was so much greater.

“It saddens my heart that they get bigger and bigger,” said Scobey. “Here’s the why; it just let us know that really our economy, we are really in a bad time.”

Volunteers unloaded the free supplies in the trunks of cars, beds of trucks, and backs of SUVs for hours. All of the drivers and passengers were grateful.

“We also have brought our youth and college kids out here too, who are willing to be a part of this, making sure that Oklahoma families are well taken care of,” said Anthony Douglas, president of the Oklahoma State NAACP.

“Over the last three years, we have distributed around $13.8 million worth of food, home furniture, furnishings and school supplies to the most vulnerable children and families in Oklahoma County and parts of the state as well,” said Scobey.

The church, which partnered with the Oklahoma State NAACP and other organizations, estimated Saturday’s supplies would help around 2,500 Oklahomans who needed hope in their time of need. Organizers chose to hold the giveaway in February in honor of Black History Month.