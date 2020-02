Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews battled a small house fire Saturday morning that ignited from a cigarette.

Firefighters traveled to a home near SW 32nd and Portland at around 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the home burning with flames coming from the inside.

Fire officials said the blaze was lit by the homeowner's cigarette. The fire is believed to be an accident.