Citizen group sues Oklahoma County Jail Trust over millions in CARES act funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Criminal Justice Authority, the jail trust, voted to send $25 million in CARES Act funds, allocated to them, back to the county on the same day a lawsuit was filed against the trust by a group of citizens.

“The CARES Act money goes back to the county and back to the people,” Mark Faulk, a local activist, told the media Monday at a press conference.

That’s one of the goals behind a lawsuit filed by a group of Oklahoma County citizens on Monday.

“I went weeks where I paid all my bills and I only had $20 left and my employees had to eat. They brought their kids to work when they had to,” Steven Butler, a small business owner and a plaintiff on the suit, said.

The lawsuit comes after about $40 million of the county’s CARES Act funds, which needs to be spent by the end of the year, was allocated to the jail trust back in August.

They’ve already spent $6 million of it and on Monday at their meeting, they passed a budget for another just under $15 million.

“It’s the most money we can spend before Dec. 30, if we can. That’s it. That’s all we can spend reasonably. That’s all we can spend before that time,” Jim Couch, the vice chair of the trust, said.

The remainder of those funds, about $25 million, will now go back to the county to be reallocated.

“We came and we hollered and we screamed. You’re doing this. You’re doing that. And now you get it,” Jess Eddy, a local activist, told the trust.

“I’m glad that, at least today, we were be able to have that vote and continue on and let the county find other purposes and hopefully better purposes that they can have,” Tricia Everest, the chair of the trust, said after the meeting.

Beyond CARES funds, part of the lawsuit filed on Monday also alleges that the trust was formed illegally and should have been voted on by the people.

“The people that created it created a title 60 trust. So, it is a perfectly legal, viable trust of the state of Oklahoma,” Everest said.