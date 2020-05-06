City of Chickasha approves $350,000 stimulus plan to send $50 checks to each household

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, the Chickasha City Council approved a $350,000 stimulus plan to send $50 checks to every household inside the city limits.  

“For one person it may be just a chance to buy medication depending on what their budget it,” Mayor Chris Mosley told News 4. “That $50, when you put it together over 5,000 people, now it’s something you can really work with.”

The decision comes after the city asked the fire and police departments to each cut $1 million from their budget. 

Mosley says years ago voters approved a sales tax, that has sense expired, that was specifically for economic development. 

So they couldn’t use the money for their general fund even if they wanted to.  

“We would basically be breaking the law if we went against the question that was asked of the citizens,” Mosley said.

