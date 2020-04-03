Live Now
City of Edmond: All services involving manual handling of waste are suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond’s solid waste department is indefinitely suspending all services that include the manual handing of waste materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will begin immediately and is necessary to reduce an added COVID-19 exposure risk for solid waste workers, city officials say.

Included in these temporary changes are:

  • Collection of pre-paid city-coded bags outside of the solid waste cart.
  • Overstuffed containers that would require the driver to exit the truck or handle the materials in the container to make it serviceable will be left unemptied. Customers will be notified, and solid waste drivers will return on the next service day.
  • Bulk pick up will be machine only with no bulk pick up performed by hand. Any bulk materials that are to be removed must be reachable by the clamshell truck. This means that items must be within 3 feet of the curb and clear from obstructions. These obstructions include overhead trees, powerlines, phone and electric boxes, gas meters, mailboxes, and fire hydrants. Any materials that do not meet these requirements will not be removed. The customer will be notified of the issues and we will service them when the materials meet the requirements.
  • Free disposal of boxes and packing materials for new move-in customers.

At this time, Bulk Drop-Off is still available at the privately managed Edmond Transfer Station.

