City of Edmond requesting input on downtown parking

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is seeking input on challenges related to parking in and near the downtown area.

A six-question survey will be open through Monday, Feb. 24.

According to city officials, the survey is part of an effort to complete a Downtown Strategic Parking Plan. Data and feedback from the survey will help shape the new plan that is expected to be completed later in the year.

Participants will be required to create an account and provide a name, zip code, and email address before responses can be submitted to ensure the integrity of answers.

City officials say the information is kept confidential and secure by Polco, the city’s platform conducting the survey, and not the City of Edmond.