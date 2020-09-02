City of Norman considers Game Day restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – We already know that OU football games won’t have full stands or tailgating on campus in order to fight the spread of COVID-19, but now the city of Norman is looking at city-wide changes on Football Saturdays.

With the first game less than two weeks away, big crowds are expected on Campus Corner in Norman. City leaders say they are looking at taking steps to keep people safe.

“It’s really important that we protect all bars, restaurants, their employees and non-students who want to come and watch the game,” said Norman City Council member Kate Bierman.

The Norman City Council met on Tuesday and discussed a number of city-wide changes for OU home football Saturdays. The most prominent: restricting bars and restaurants to 50% occupancy, but also closing street and opening up areas on Campus Corner for outdoor seating.

“That would provide the restaurants and bars that face Asp that tend to be the busiest on Campus Corner some opportunities for safe outdoor consumption to allow for more social distancing,” said Bierman.

“It will be a challenge to do on a game day,” said Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s.

Stewart, who says he has been social distancing from the start, says the proposed restrictions won’t be easy to pull off, but…

“We are all so glad to get football season started and what have you and get a little cash moving around,” said Stewart.

Other changes being discussed were giving more power to police to crack down on off-campus parties that aren’t following COVID safety protocols.. Officials are also discussing giving owners of large parking lots leeway to hold tailgaters observing social distancing guidelines.

“These parking lots are not being used. Churches that sold parking for those going to the games maybe now have an opportunity to create a different atmosphere and a different environment,” said Bierman.

Students we talked to are not opposed to the ideas.

“I think that is absolutely necessary,” said OU Senior Kaley Vetter.

“I just want things to go back to normal and this not be the new normal. So whatever they have to do to make sure we start taking steps in the right direction to actually go that way, I’m all for it,” said Nicholas Long, OU student.

City officials say the proposed safety steps would actually help businesses by keeping students healthy and on campus.

“If OU goes full virtual, and a lot of the out of state or out of town students go back home, that will be just as bad if not worse for bars and retail,” said Bierman.

Norman leaders say CARES act money could be used to pay City, Fire and Police personnel to enforce new rules.

The changes will be discussed and likely voted on at the next Norman City Council meeting Sept. 8.

