NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Norman will be holding its annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony this weekend.

On Sunday, November 13, Veterans Day, you can join the community of Norman in honoring those who have served our country.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at OU Stephenson Research Center on Jenkins and the route will go north and end at Reaves Park.

The Memorial Ceremony will begin at approximately 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial located at Reaves Park with this year’s theme, “Honoring our Past into the Future”.

Reaves Park is located at 2051 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.

