City of OKC to host ‘Mask Up OKC’ drive-thru disposable mask giveaways Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City, OKC-County Health Department (OCCHD) and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber are hosting two more drive-thru disposable face mask giveaway events Saturday.

Disposable face masks will be distributed at the events while supplies last. The masks will help Oklahoma City residents prevent the spread of COVID-19 and follow OKC’s mask requirement. Proof of residency is not required.

The distribution will be drive-thru only. Each vehicle will receive one box of 50 disposable masks.

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Oklahoma City’s mask ordinance is in place until at least Oct. 20. Everyone age 6 and up is required to wear face coverings in indoor public places, with narrow exception.

Visit covid19.okc.gov for the latest on COVID-19 in Oklahoma City, including data, resources and links to reliable information.

Recent KFOR News Headlines: