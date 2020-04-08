Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

City of Spencer officials strongly urge citizens to shelter-in-place, wear face masks in public

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Spencer officials are strongly urging citizens to shelter-in-place when possible, and to wear a face masks when it is not during the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Spencer shelter-in-place by KFOR on Scribd

Officials want to remind citizens not to buy medical masks as those need to be reserved for frontline healthcare workers.

The City of Spencer Municipal Court dockets are canceled. Cases scheduled for arraignment, hearing, and trial will be rescheduled. The Municipal Judge shall issue an order rescheduling cases and the Municipal Court Clerk shall provide notification of the new court dates.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter