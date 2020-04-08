City of Spencer officials strongly urge citizens to shelter-in-place, wear face masks in public

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Spencer officials are strongly urging citizens to shelter-in-place when possible, and to wear a face masks when it is not during the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Officials want to remind citizens not to buy medical masks as those need to be reserved for frontline healthcare workers.

The City of Spencer Municipal Court dockets are canceled. Cases scheduled for arraignment, hearing, and trial will be rescheduled. The Municipal Judge shall issue an order rescheduling cases and the Municipal Court Clerk shall provide notification of the new court dates.