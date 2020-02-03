Civic Center Music Hall offering closed captioning for certain shows

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers with a local music hall say they hope to make their shows more accessible to residents in 2020.

The Civic Center Music Hall announced that it will offer free personalized closed captioning services for select performances.

“GalaPro provides access to a universal cultural experience making the world of entertainment more accessible and inclusive than ever before, and we are proud to make this technology available at the Civic Center. Their vision, of making the world of entertainment inclusive to all, falls in line with our mission, and we are excited about this opportunity,” said Dee Llanusa, Director of Marketing and Sales, Civic Center Foundation.

The following shows will offer the service:

Come From Away- Feb. 4- Feb. 9

Anastasia – March 3- March 8

Dear Evan Hanson – Feb. 2, 2021- Feb. 7, 2021

Disney’s Frozen- March 11, 2021- March 21, 2021

Wicked- May 12, 2021- May 30, 2021.

To access the system, search for GalaPro in the App Store or Google Play store, open the app and follow the instructions to make an account.

