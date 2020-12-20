Class 2A & A Crown Football State Champions

The final day of the 2020 High School Football Season saw a pair of state champions in Class 2A and A.

In the morning showdown, Washington squared off with Lincoln Christian. The Warriors were in search of their second state championship in football in school history. The last coming in 1996. While Metro Christian was looking to win their second straight.

As for the nightcap, Thomas faced off with Cashion. The two powers met earlier this season at Cashion with the Wildcats taking down the Terriers. The two storied programs have won 13 combined state titles in football. For Cashion, it would be their first state championship as an 11 man team.

All the highlights in the videos above.