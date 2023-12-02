(Edmond) – State championship Saturday inside Chad Richison saw a pair of monster showdowns featuring two of our state’s best football programs.

In Class 5A Del City and rival Carl Albert squared off with one team looking to keep their unbeaten season alive. A game littered with division one talent all over the field. With a win, Carl Albert could win their 18th state championship in school history. Tied for second most in the state with Jenks.

For Class 3A Lincoln Christian squared off with Heritage Hall in a rematch from last season of the highest scoring state title game in the history of Oklahoma. The Hall built a 28-7 lead, but disaster struck.

All that in the video above.