It’s state championship Saturday across the state of Oklahoma in boys and girls basketball.

In Class 6A Edmond North looked to make it a clean sweep with the Lady Huskies looking to go back to back.

In Class 5A we were treated to a Mid-Del rivalry match up between Carl Albert and Del City.

Class 4A saw Bethany go for their first ever state title in girls basketball. Meanwhile Douglass looked to get back on top over Weatherford.

Class 3A say history with Millwood winning their 17th title. The most boys basketball championships in the history of Oklahoma.

In Class 2A Dale looked to make it a clean sweep as well. The girls attempted to win their first title in 13 years.

That and much more in the videos above.