Cleanup underway after car slams into Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleanup is underway after a car slammed into a Edmond tire shop.
Before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a driver hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into the Goodyear store, located near 2nd and Bryant in Edmond.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.
