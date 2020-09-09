Cleanup underway after car slams into Edmond business

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleanup is underway after a car slammed into a Edmond tire shop.

Before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a driver hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into the Goodyear store, located near 2nd and Bryant in Edmond.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

