Clerk says armed robber hit store twice in two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- A Southwest Oklahoma City convenience store clerk said she's been robbed at gunpoint twice in as many weeks, allegedly by the same man.

According to Oklahoma City police, officers responded to an armed robbery at a tobacco and convenience shop near SW 44th and Penn around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

"Hello, I just got robbed," the clerk told 911 dispatch.

"He had a weapon and then like he was in the store for like 2-3 minutes. He walked me all over. He asked me this and that," she said. "He's the same guy who was here last time who robbed me."

"I need to know what kind of weapon he had," the dispatcher said.

"Automatic gun, machine gun," the clerk said.

"The victim said that the suspect was masked when he entered the store pointed a gun at her and demanded money out of the register," Sgt. Megan Morgan with the OCPD said.

The clerk told News 4 the suspect then demanded money from the register and tried to force her to open the safe, which she couldn't get open.

Before he left with cash in hand, the clerk said he told her, "If you tell cops, I'll kill you."

"I've been coming here about a year and a half, two years now," Scott Johnson, a regular customer, told News 4.

He said with the alleged repeat offender still on the run, he's feeling uneasy.

"It's sad and maybe if I go in one day, someone tries to rob it while I'm there. So, I'll be more alert," Johnson said.

The clerk said the suspect is thin, Hispanic and about 5'6".

Call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300 if you have information that could lead to an arrest.