Cleveland Co. hosts free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds of cars lined up at Sooner Mall Thursday to get a free COVID-19 test.

“I was concerned and stuff especially now it seems like it’s getting worse instead of better,” said Ruben Herrera on why he got tested.

With Oklahoma’s cases spiking, many say getting tested was a no brainer.

“If everyone can come here and get free tests and we can keep generating free tests then it will be a safer place… I’ll feel safer as a worker and we can go from there,” said Norman resident Dylan Broyles.

Health officials with Cleveland County say with numbers up and a lot of the state still open, people may be exposed more often.

“People have had more exposure then they did when we were closed down, so I think as people have had greater exposure and hearing more increasing numbers I think that’s really inspiring people to take a more active role,” said Public Information Officer, Sarah King.

“I went to a restaurant two weeks ago and a woman came in and sat down next to me without a mask on while I was eating dinner,” said resident and teacher Diane Ackmann.

Some even taking extra precautions for what lies ahead in the fall like work, school, and possibly football.

“I’m a teacher and I want to make sure I’m healthy I don’t want to infect my children when we go back to school,” said Ackmann.

“I see some of my clients in person and so I just felt it was my responsibility to just kind of know my status,” said Domonique Lugrand.

“As long as they require masks and maybe take temperatures when you go in I think it should work,” added OU graduate Anthony Rayburn.

The health department says they had enough to test 600 people Thursday.

They’re hoping future drive though set ups are just as successful.

“In the end I know that I’m doing it for not just for myself but for the rest of the community as well,” said resident Saidy Roellana.

Recent Headlines: