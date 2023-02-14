CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Jail officials say a drug bust has been undermined after the suspect was transferred from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Cleveland County investigators confirm Timothy Brooks was transferred from jail when he was caught with Fentanyl.

Cleveland police officials say that all inmates exposed to the drug have been checked out and are okay.

Timothy Brooks now faces additional drug and contraband charges.

