Cleveland County files 13 felony charges against man accused of driving his truck into group of Moore High School students

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On Friday, the Cleveland County District Attorney's office filed 13 felony counts against the man accused of driving his truck into a group of Moore High School students, killing two of them.

Max Leroy Townsend is facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, four counts of DUI with great bodily injury and five counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

“He was working in Muskogee, had left there after he had gotten off work about two o’clock that morning," Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said. "It’s our allegations at this point that he spent the rest of the day drinking.”

Mashburn says his office is still waiting on on the results from Townsend's blood alcohol test from OSBI, but it was pretty clear at the scene that Townsend was drunk.

“They could obviously see that he was under the influence," Mashburn said. "They administered the SFSTs – the standard field sobriety test at the scene – and were able to determine that he was in fact intoxicated.”

Court records show Townsend has two previous DUI convictions in McClain County. He's also spent time in prison for child abuse, possession of stolen property and drug charges.

“We have a career criminal charged in this case obviously. Even if I’m not able to use it to enhance his punishment," Mashburn said. "I’m definitely going to take it into consideration when recommending a sentence in this case.”

Mashburn would not say if Townsend has shown remorse for what happened. He did say it does not appear the crash was intentional, but plans to do everything he can to make sure Townsend is locked up for a long time.

“There is one place for repeat offenders like this – behind prison walls," Mashburn said. "We’re going to do our best to put him there.”

Townsend's bond has been set at $1,000,000.