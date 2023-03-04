NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man who is a suspect in an assault with dangerous weapon case. They are looking for any information involving the whereabouts of Steven Pittman. Pittman allegedly assaulted a victim with a hammer in Noble last month.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Cleveland County law enforcement the suspect Steven Pittman, opened his front door and immediately hit his forehead with a hammer.

The victim fell backwards, and Pittman followed him inside his home.

The victim told police he walked to his bedroom to grab his gun to defend himself. That’s when the victim said he followed Pittman outside and fired several rounds into the ground.

Pittman tried to leave the scene in his car but crashed into a tree along the driveway.

He then left on foot heading southbound on US 77 and 48th Street in Noble.

The victim was transported to the hospital for an open wound on his forehead.

Steven Pittman was last seen wearing a red and white shirt covered by a brown cargo jacket and jeans.

Pittman is 6’2, weighs around 200 pounds, and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where this man may be, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office asks to contact them with information.

Contact Detective Locke at (405)701-8628, or CCSO Dispatch at (405)701-8916.