Cleveland man called 911 during pursuit, claimed he was trying to see his mom

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A 42-year-old Cleveland man is facing several charges after troopers say he led them on an hour long pursuit and called 911 during the ordeal.

Isaac Chester was arrested following a pursuit May 10 that started in Kent, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said police tried to stop Chester for a traffic violation and he fled. Troopers then were asked to assist.

During the pursuit, Chester called 911 and told a dispatcher why he was not stopping.

“I am just trying to see my mother; she is not well,” Chester said. “ I just wanted to tell her I love her because I have been harassed by the police since 1997.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol photo

Chester said his mother lived in Maple Heights, but he was driving in the opposite direction. A dispatcher and a sergeant with the patrol tried explaining to Chester that it would be better for everyone if he pulled over and spoke to officers.

“I understand your concern about your mom, but I don’t want you to make things worse,” the sergeant told Chester on the 911 call.

Chester disagreed, saying, “It doesn’t get any worse than it already is.”

He finally stopped the vehicle in the middle of I-76 in Mahoning County. He put his hands out of the window and remained on the phone with the sergeant and dispatcher.

He refused to get out of the car for about 15 minutes. Troopers eventually were able to arrest him.

Santiago said dispatchers, troopers, and the other police agencies did a good job making sure no one was injured.

“This situation is a great example of de-escalation techniques,” Santiago said. “We always try and find peaceful alternative resolutions no matter how long it takes.”

Chester entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court next month.