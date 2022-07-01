LONDON, England (Storyful/KFOR) – “I’m sorry everybody. We don’t want to be doing this …. but we’re terrified for our future,” one young climate activist told the crowd gathered to watch, as two people had glued their hands to the frame of a Vincent van Gogh painting in protest of oil production.

The two told the crowd that their British organization, Just Stop Oil, had been working for 30 years to stop fossil fuel licensing and production.

The protest took place at The Courtauld Institute of Art in London.

The Vincent van Gogh painting, ‘La Crau With Peach Trees in Blossom’, was removed from display after the protest. Museum staff say the painting is not damaged but glue residue remains on the frame, which will require cleaning.

Police were seen at the museum, but whether the protestors were arrested was not released.