Clinton Public Schools students to return to in-person classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Clinton Public Schools announced Sunday that students will attend classes on campus starting Tuesday, September 29.

District officials say that Clinton High School has made adjustments to provide students space to social distance. This includes removing unnecessary furniture, monitoring and balancing class sizes and using non-traditional learning areas on campus that provide the opportunity to social distance at all times.

“It is vital we get our students back into the five-day learning environment for their safety and security, social and emotional well-being, and to ensure they have the best possible learning experience to reach their individual academic goals,” Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges said in the statement on Sunday.

Bridges added that any families who want to continue with virtual learning can fill out this form to stay with Clinton Public Schools virtual option. Forms must be completed by Tuesday, September 22.

