HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (KFOR/Storyful) — An alert city bus driver in Arkansas is being credited for her quick reaction – slamming on the brakes when a passenger fell from a motorcycle, and landed directly in the path of the bus.

The October 21 incident was captured on dash camera along Albert Pike Boulevard in Hot Springs.

The video shows the driver of a motorcycle swerve to avoid stopped traffic, when his passenger took a hard tumble.

The motorcycle driver and a witness from another vehicle both raced to help the woman, who was wearing a helmet, while the bus driver called for medical assistance.

“It was scary because I didn’t think I had enough stopping distance. She fell off the bike and was laying across my lane, and I had nowhere to go. Then I hit the brakes as hard as I could, praying that I could stop in time,” Hot Springs Intracity Transit Driver Michelle Ramon told KARK News.

“I think it was God and Him giving me the fast reflexes on the brakes. I hate to think about it, but just a split second of me not reacting in time, and she would have been under the bus,” Ramon continued.

The passenger, from Texas, was transported to an Arkansas hospital and was later released.

City officials have commended Ramon for her quick reaction, which “likely saved [the woman’s] life.”