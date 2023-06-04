OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The I-35/I-240 interchange will start seeing changes beginning Monday according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT says that this is all part of the six phases that have been scheduled for their Eight-Year Construction Work Plan. They say the next phase won’t come until 2025.

Starting Monday, June 5th eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Pole Road will be permanently closed at 7 a.m., according to ODOT. ODOT says the eastbound I-240, westbound I-240, and frontage roads will be intermittently narrowed for pavement rehabilitation. Eastbound and westbound I-240 will be narrowed to replace a railroad bridge per officials. Northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 will be intermittently narrowed for the construction of a new ramp. A look at Phase 1B beginning Monday. ODOT says drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers should also start finding alternate routes or plans to add additional travel time once the work begins. There is an I-40 alternate route or drivers can download the Drive Oklahoma app.

Traffic on I-40 due to wrecks. Image KFOR.

This is all a part of Phase 1B and it includes:

A new turnaround at 59th St.

Rehabilitation of Pole Rd.

Rehabilitating pavement on I-240 and frontage roads

Replacing a railroad bridge over I-240

Construction of a new northbound I-35 to eastbound I-240 connection ramp.

The design process for the I-35/I-240 interchange has been in the works since 1998. ODOT has invested about $140 million into the interchange, including the already completed phases.