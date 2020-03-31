CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

Breaking News
by: CNN Wire

NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the network said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

He is feeling well, and will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. program “Cuomo Prime Time” from his home.

Cuomo was most recently at CNN’s offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This is the third case of coronavirus involving CNN’s workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.

Like other media companies, CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic. The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks. Anchors have been broadcasting from small studios and home offices. And office spaces are being regularly cleaned.

