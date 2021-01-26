Coca-Cola with Coffee now on store shelves

News

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH,

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Coca-Cola with Coffee has launched nationwide and is now in stores along with its sugar-free counterpart. 

The drink is a mix of Coke and coffee and comes in three flavors: Dark blend, caramel and vanilla. The sugarless version, Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar, comes in dark blend and vanilla.

Brand Director Brandan Strickland said Coca-Cola is delivering “emotional and functional uplift – in bigger, bolder, more differentiated ways.”

“Coca-Cola with Coffee is a true hybrid innovation that provides the perfect solution for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up we all want, especially in today’s work-from-home environment,” Strickland said. “Now, you don’t need to leave Coca-Cola to get your coffee fix.”

Each 12-ounce can has 69 milligrams of caffeine, which is just over half of a regular coffee or a Red Bull, but more than double a can of regular Coke. 

