“Cocktail To Go Act” a step closer to becoming law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill called the “Cocktails To Go Act” is one step closer to becoming law. It passed the Senate and now goes back to the House for final approval.

The bill, authored by Sen. Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) and Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan), would allow businesses with a mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to go.

“I was very please to see that come off the floor, and hopefully help the restaurant industry, who does need some help,” Coleman said.

The cocktails have to be in a sealed container and put in the trunk or back seat of the car. The employee and customer must be at least 21.

Businesses are already able to sell bottled wine and beer to-go, and one business owner says this bill would expand on that.

“That ups our sale exponentially, and that ability is actually going to help us turn things around from where we’ve been over the past year,” Diana Ogle, co-owner of Sean Cummings Irish Pub, said.

She says if restaurants are going to be open for people to enjoy after the pandemic, many need to bring in more money now.

“There have definitely been some scary times over the past year, some ‘okay we got payroll made, that’s awesome, now what, what’s next,'” she said.

When it comes to concerns about drinking and driving, Coleman points to the sealed containers.

“In my opinion, it’s safer to take the cocktail home and drink it at home than it is to go into the restaurant and drink it there and then drive home,” Coleman said.

Services like Postmates and Grubhub would not be able to deliver drinks to people.