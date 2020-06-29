College president hand delivers diplomas to graduates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OSU-OKC held a drive through graduation last month, but on Monday school leaders went even further hand delivering diplomas in person.

“Thank you so much,” Recent Graduate Jesus Luevano said.

OSU-OKC went to eight recent graduate’s homes.

“We had a large stack of diplomas going out and staff went through and just picked 8 or 10 of these,” Dr. Brad Williams, OSU-OKC president said.

Each grad with a different story to tell.

“I try to do the best work I can especially for my parents since I was the first one to be able to complete college,” Leuvano said.

Leuvano just got an associate’s degree in horticulture. He says he will be able to take over his dad’s business one day with a degree under his belt.

Auro Luna is a single mom working a full time job in health care. She says taking online classes helped her accomplished her health care administration degree.

“It means a lot. It means that if I can do this I can do anything,” Auro Luna said.

Graduation is an important milestone, and one changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We typically like other colleges and high schools have a graduation ceremony and everybody comes together and we have that type of event but we wanted to do this as an extension of that as a way to share this experience with the families of graduates,” Dr. Williams said.

Cathy Tuton rode public transit to school every day. Her guide dog jake by her side the entire way.

“I’m 51 so this is my second childhood,” OSU-OKC Graduate Cathy Tuton said.

Cathy wants to go into social work and was just accepted to OU.

“I spent my years working and raising three children with my husband of 30 years. We have three adult children and 8 grandkids now and I want to improve our work for them,” Tuton said.

Cheers and applause to end a school year and the start to a new chapter in life.

