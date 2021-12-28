Collin Oliver’s Breakout Freshman Campaign at Oklahoma State

He’s been one of the breakout freshman in the country. Former Edmond Santa Fe star Collin Oliver wasted little time bursting on the scene in Stillwater.

His freshman season was nothing short of spectacular. Brock Martin called him a future All-American. His numbers back that up. Oliver has a forced fumble, and 11 and a half sacks this season. That’s good enough for eighth in the country.

For Oliver he says the season the Cowboys have had is the thing he’s most excited about this year. For his position coach, Joe Bob Clements, details in the video above what has made him so special this season.