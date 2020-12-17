Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Dara Bitler, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.

While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.

Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.

While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.

“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter