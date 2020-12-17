Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator

DENVER (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.
While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.
Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.
While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.
“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.
